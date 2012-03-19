Vuforia™: Qualcomm's Augmented Reality (AR) Platform

As I mentioned yesterday, while some people think that Augmented Reality is losing its charm, Qualcomm certainly thinks that things are looking up for AR and it can only get better. They have branded their AR platform as Vuforia. A recent presentation from Cambridge Wireless event is embedded below:
There are some interesting video's on Augmented Reality using the Vuforia platform on Youtube. Some of them as follows:
All presentations from the CW event are available here.
There are some interesting video's on Augmented Reality using the Vuforia platform on Youtube. Some of them as follows:
All presentations from the CW event are available here.
No comments:
Post a Comment