5 videos on Augmented Reality

Looks like Augmented Reality (AR) is getting hot, just in time for Christmas. I wonder how many products will be sold based on AR. As I suggested in an earlier post, there may be 1 Billion users by 2020. Here are the videos:
Google's Ingress is an AR baased game:
Augmented Reality Book of Spells, Harry Potter experience:
Wonder when/ever it will come to a mobile near you.
LightBeam - Interacting with Augmented Real-World Objects in Pico Projections:
The next is a bit old but worth mentioning:
LuminAR from MIT
Finally, the science of Haptics will allows us to "touch" objects in a virtual world in future
Augmented Reality and Touch
