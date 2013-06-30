Multi-RAT mobile backhaul for Het-Nets

Recently got another opportunity to hear from Andy Sutton, Principal Network Architect, Network Strategy, EE. His earlier presentation from our Cambridge Wireless event is here. There were many interesting bits in this presentation and some of the ones I found interesting is as follows:
here) as opposed to the 2G/3G traffic.
text book picture and the often touted 'flat' architecture. Andy did mention that they see a ping latency of 30-50ms in the LTE network as opposed to around 100ms in the UMTS networks.
Mark Gilmour was able to prove this point practically.
Here is the complete presentation:
here) as opposed to the 2G/3G traffic.
text book picture and the often touted 'flat' architecture. Andy did mention that they see a ping latency of 30-50ms in the LTE network as opposed to around 100ms in the UMTS networks.
Mark Gilmour was able to prove this point practically.
Here is the complete presentation:
No comments:
Post a Comment