Adaptive Video Streaming: Principles, Improvements and Innovation

An Interdigital presentation from last year explains the principle of adaptive streaming very well for those who would not know how it worked.
This process of adaptation could be improved based on the quality of coverage at any particular time.
Interdigital are proposing a further enhancement of improving the adaptation further based on the User behaviour. If for example the user is far away then the quality need not be great on the device. On the other hand if the user is very close-by, the quality should be as good as it can get. They have explained it in a whitepaper for whoever is interested here.
A video showing this method is embedded below:
