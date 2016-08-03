3GPP Release-14 & Release-15 update

on track for 5G as per a news item on the 3GPP website. In 5G World in London in June, Erik Guttman, 3GPP TSG SA Chairman, and Consultant for Samsung Electronics spoke about progress on Release-14 and Release-15. Here is his presentation.
According to 3GPP:
Telecom TV has posted a video interview with Erik Guttman which is embedded below:
Related posts:
According to 3GPP:
The latest plenary meeting of the 3GPP Technical Specifications Groups (TSG#72) has agreed on a detailed workplan for Release-15, the first release of 5G specifications.
The plan includes a set of intermediate tasks and check-points (see graphic below) to guide the ongoing studies in the Working Groups. These will get 3GPP in a position to make the next major round of workplan decisions when transitioning from the ongoing studies to the normative phase of the work in December 2016:- the start of SA2 normative work on Next Generation (NexGen) architecture and in March 2017:- the beginning of the RAN Working Group’s specification of the 5G New Radio (NR).
3GPP TSG RAN further agreed that the target NR scope for Release 15 includes support of the following:
- ■ Standalone and Non-Standalone NR operation (with work for both starting in conjunction and running together)
- ■ Non-standalone NR in this context implies using LTE as control plane anchor. Standalone NR implies full control plane capability for NR.
- ■ Some potential architecture configuration options are shown in RP-161266 for information and will be analyzed further during the study
- ■ Target usecases: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), as well as Low Latency and High Reliability to enable some Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications (URLCC) usecases
- ■ Frequency ranges below 6GHz and above 6GHz
Telecom TV has posted a video interview with Erik Guttman which is embedded below:
Related posts:
- 5G Study Item (SI) for RAN Working Groups Approved
- NTT Docomo's 5G Treasure Trove
- Feasibility Study on New Services and Markets Technology Enablers for 5G
- 5G and Future Technologies from Johannesberg Summit
- Antenna evolution: From 4G to 5G
1 comment:
So are we going to continue using OFDMA in 5G? While some evolution and radical solution are proposed for 5G, not much news is available.
OFDMA is pretty good, I am just wondering what is possibly better. And given we dont see any in Rel 14 and 15. ( Which the marketing department will likely call them 5G ), we wont actually see a real 5G anytime soon. LTE switched from WCDMA to OFDMA which warrant the 4G title. ( Despite being labelled as 3.9G before )
Post a Comment