There will be some signalling overhead in the core network to handle the new core and reroute the traffic according destined for the new dedicated core. I would still hope that this would be minuscule in the grand scheme of things. Anyway, let me know what you think about the paper below.
Saturday, 27 August 2016
Dedicated Core Networks (DCN) for different traffic types
There will be some signalling overhead in the core network to handle the new core and reroute the traffic according destined for the new dedicated core. I would still hope that this would be minuscule in the grand scheme of things. Anyway, let me know what you think about the paper below.
Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 17:36
Labels: Network Architecture, NTT DoCoMo, Release 13, Signalling
|Reactions:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment