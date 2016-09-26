QoS in VoWiFi

Came across this presentation by Eir from last year's LTE Voice Summit.
As the summary of the above presentation says:
As this Wikipedia entry explains:
Wireless Multimedia Extensions (WME), also known as Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM), is a Wi-Fi Alliance interoperability certification, based on the IEEE 802.11e standard. It provides basic Quality of service (QoS) features to IEEE 802.11 networks. WMM prioritizes traffic according to four Access Categories (AC): voice (AC_VO), video (AC_VI), best effort (AC_BE), and background (AC_BK). However, it does not provide guaranteed throughput. It is suitable for well-defined applications that require QoS, such as Voice over IP (VoIP) on Wi-Fi phones (VoWLAN).
WMM replaces the Wi-Fi DCF distributed coordination function for CSMA/CA wireless frame transmission with Enhanced Distributed Coordination Function (EDCF). EDCF, according to version 1.1 of the WMM specifications by the Wi-Fi Alliance, defines Access Categories labels AC_VO, AC_VI, AC_BE, and AC_BK for the Enhanced Distributed Channel Access (EDCA) parameters that are used by a WMM-enabled station to control how long it sets its Transmission Opportunity (TXOP), according to the information transmitted by the access point to the station. It is implemented for wireless QoS between RF media.
This blog post describes how the QoS works in case of WMM.
Finally, this slide from Cisco shows how it will all fit together.
Further reading:
- Turning on WMM (or WME) at access point provides significant protection for voice traffic against competing wireless data traffic
- Turning on WMM at the client makes only a small difference where there are a small number of clients on the wireless LAN. This plus the “TCP Unfairness” problem means that it can be omitted.
- All Home gateways support WMM but their firmware may need to be altered to prioritise on DSCP rather than layer two
- CWAP – MAC Header : QoS Control
- Mobile Traffic Engineering with Application Visibility and Control (AVC) - Cisco
- Calling VoWiFi... The Next Mobile Operator Service is here... - Cisco
