Latest on 5G Spectrum - March 2017

three different types of spectrum that would be needed for 5G; coverage layer, capacity layer and high throughput layer. There is now a consensus within the industry for this approach.
In a 5G seminar, back in Jan, there were a few speakers who felt that there is an informal agreement about the frequencies that will be used. One such slide from Ofcom could be seen in the picture above. Ofcom has also recently released a report expanding on this further.
Analysys Mason has nicely summarized the bands suggested by Ofcom and possibly available in the UK for 5G in the picture above.
Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) has also nicely summarised the bands under investigations and trials as follows:
Coverage Layer: 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1.5 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz and 2.6 GHz
Capacity Layer:
Europe 3400 – 3800 MHz (awarding trial licenses)
China 3300 – 3600 MHz (ongoing trial), 4400 – 4500 MHz, 4800 – 4990 MHz
Japan 3600 – 4200 MHz and 4400-4900 MHz
Korea 3400 – 3700 MHz
USA 3100 – 3550 MHz (and 3700 – 4200 MHz)
High Throughput Layer:
USA: 27.5 – 28.35 GHz and 37 – 40 GHz pre-commercial deployments in 2018
Korea: 26.5 – 29.5 GHz trials in 2018 and commercial deployments in 2019
Japan: 27.5 – 28.28 GHz trials planned from 2017 and potentially commercial deployments in 2020
China: Focusing on 24.25 – 27.5 GHz and 37 – 43.5 GHz studies
Sweden: 26.5 – 27.5 GHz awarding trial licenses for use in 2018 and onwards
EU: 24.25 – 27.5 GHz for commercial deployments from 2020
Finally, as a reminder, list of bands originally approved for IMT-2020 (5G) as follows:
Another potential band, not being mentioned above is the 66-76GHz spectrum. This band is adjacent to the 60 GHz Wi-Fi (57 GHz - 66 GHz). Lessons learned from that band can be applied to the 5G band too.
Related links:
- How much spectrum would 5G need?
- IMT-2020 (5G) Requirements
- Ofcom: Update on 5G spectrum in the UK - Feb 2017 [PDF]
- Analysys Mason: A spectrum roadmap towards 5G - Mar 2017
- GSA: 5G Spectrum Bands - Feb 2017
I cant imagine the difficulties that Baseband, Radio Front End and Back End chip designer will have considering they have to support ALL these different band.
Or are we going back to the days where your phone will only work in these countries with certain bands and not more.
