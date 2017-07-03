Pages

Monday, 3 July 2017

MNO Internet of Things (IoT) Rollouts Tracker

We have just created a (nearly) live IoT tracker for anyone interested in tracking the IoT deployments. The updated version will be available on Slideshare on a regular basis



Further reading:



2 comments:

Arun Ramachandran said...

Is there a similar list of IoT devices being sold by these carriers?

5 July 2017 at 22:14
Zahid Ghadialy said...

Yes, many analyst firms have interesting lists that carriers buy.

5 July 2017 at 22:40

