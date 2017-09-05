5G Dual Connectivity, Webinar and Architecture Overview

here). WWRF (Wireless World Research Forum) has a good whitepaper on this topic here and NTT Docomo also has an excellent article on this here.
A simple way to understand the difference between Carrier Aggregation (CA) and Dual Connectivity (DC) is that in CA different carriers are served by the same backhaul (same eNB), while in DC they are served by different backhauls (different eNB or eNB & gNB).
We have produced a short video showing different 5G architectures, looking mainly at StandAlone (SA) and Non-StandAlone (NSA) architectures, both LTE-Assisted and NR-Assisted. The video is embedded below:
Finally, 3GPP has done a short webinar with the 3GPP RAN Chairman Balazs Bertenyi explaining the outcomes from RAN#77. Its available on BrightTalk here. The presentation from the webinar will also be added on 3GPP page here.
- 5G Core Network, System Architecture & Registration Procedure
- 5G: Architecture, QoS, gNB, Specifications - April 2017 Update
- 5G Security Updates - July 2017
- Enhanced 5G Security via IMSI Encryption
- 5G – Beyond the Hype
- Network Sharing is becoming more relevant with 5G
