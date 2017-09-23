skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
The 3G4G Blog
Latest news and information on 3G, 4G, 5G wireless and technologies in general.
Pages
Home
About
Saturday, 23 September 2017
Slides from IEEE 5G Webinar: 5G mmWave Revolution & New Radio
Some of you may find this useful.
[
View the story "5G mmWave Revolution & New Radio" on Storify
]
Posted by
Zahid Ghadialy
at
09:51
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
5G
,
IEEE
Reactions:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Pageviews last 30 days
Tweets by @zahidtg
Like 3G4G blog
Live Activity
Feedjit Live Blog Stats
Blog Archive
▼
2017
(40)
▼
September
(7)
Slides from IEEE 5G Webinar: 5G mmWave Revolution ...
A quick starter on 4G voice (for beginners)
NB-IoT based smart bicycle lock
Smartphone Batteries Round-up: Technology, Chargin...
Debugging Problem: Same Phones With Different Sign...
5G Core Network, System Architecture & Registratio...
Nokia Bell Labs - Future Impossible Series Videos
►
August
(4)
►
July
(5)
►
June
(4)
►
May
(4)
►
April
(4)
►
March
(4)
►
February
(4)
►
January
(4)
►
2016
(49)
►
December
(3)
►
November
(4)
►
October
(4)
►
September
(6)
►
August
(5)
►
July
(4)
►
June
(4)
►
May
(4)
►
April
(3)
►
March
(4)
►
February
(3)
►
January
(5)
►
2015
(52)
►
December
(5)
►
November
(5)
►
October
(5)
►
September
(3)
►
August
(5)
►
July
(4)
►
June
(6)
►
May
(5)
►
April
(4)
►
March
(4)
►
February
(3)
►
January
(3)
►
2014
(70)
►
December
(5)
►
November
(6)
►
October
(6)
►
September
(4)
►
August
(3)
►
July
(6)
►
June
(9)
►
May
(6)
►
April
(6)
►
March
(6)
►
February
(5)
►
January
(8)
►
2013
(109)
►
December
(4)
►
November
(8)
►
October
(9)
►
September
(7)
►
August
(10)
►
July
(15)
►
June
(9)
►
May
(10)
►
April
(7)
►
March
(8)
►
February
(11)
►
January
(11)
►
2012
(225)
►
December
(19)
►
November
(16)
►
October
(21)
►
September
(16)
►
August
(15)
►
July
(19)
►
June
(17)
►
May
(20)
►
April
(25)
►
March
(26)
►
February
(16)
►
January
(15)
►
2011
(228)
►
December
(13)
►
November
(24)
►
October
(23)
►
September
(18)
►
August
(20)
►
July
(24)
►
June
(15)
►
May
(17)
►
April
(15)
►
March
(19)
►
February
(20)
►
January
(20)
►
2010
(261)
►
December
(20)
►
November
(22)
►
October
(16)
►
September
(18)
►
August
(27)
►
July
(26)
►
June
(24)
►
May
(26)
►
April
(15)
►
March
(22)
►
February
(22)
►
January
(23)
►
2009
(338)
►
December
(17)
►
November
(20)
►
October
(20)
►
September
(28)
►
August
(25)
►
July
(33)
►
June
(38)
►
May
(39)
►
April
(36)
►
March
(27)
►
February
(22)
►
January
(33)
►
2008
(230)
►
December
(30)
►
November
(19)
►
October
(22)
►
September
(21)
►
August
(18)
►
July
(18)
►
June
(16)
►
May
(16)
►
April
(20)
►
March
(17)
►
February
(22)
►
January
(11)
►
2007
(122)
►
December
(10)
►
November
(20)
►
October
(10)
►
September
(13)
►
August
(15)
►
July
(20)
►
June
(16)
►
May
(18)
About Zahid Ghadialy
My Links
eXplanoTech Ltd
3g4g.co.uk
Advanced C++ with Examples
Recent Comments
Kommentare 0-0 von 0. Es gibt 0 Artikel in diesem Blog.
Zum
. springen
Based on a Widget
by
Review Of Web
Blogroll
Small Cells - 3G4G.co.uk
Is small-cell thinking changing the face of remote and rural coverage?
1 day ago
Dean Bubley's Disruptive Wireless
Thoughts on in-building wireless - and an upcoming client webinar
1 day ago
WirelessMoves
Intel Discontinues Their 802.11ad Notebook Cards – The End Of WiGig?
2 days ago
Frank Rayal
Applications of Blockchains in the Telecom Sector
2 days ago
LteWorld
Nokia to Modernize LTE Network for Finland's Ukkoverkot
2 days ago
Communities Dominate Brands
iPhone X: Now the pain
1 week ago
SONLTE
A 5G Use case! RED Smartphone with LEIA Holographic Display Tech
2 weeks ago
LTE University
Page: Self-Paced eLearning
2 weeks ago
3GPP LTE Blog
Nokia 5G
4 months ago
Public Safety LTE
LTE for drone flight management and situational awareness
6 months ago
Learning LTE
Low Power Wide Area Networks
1 year ago
Operator Watch
Vodafone and Connected Farming in India
2 years ago
Unwired Insight
LTE-Advanced taps into unlicensed spectrum with Licensed Assisted Access
2 years ago
Daily Wireless
Hey, what’s the deal with Dailywireless?
2 years ago
Netovate
Cellular for train to ground backhaul
4 years ago
Show 10
Show All
Labels
(e)MBMS
(38)
3G
(1)
3GPP
(67)
4.5G
(11)
4G
(68)
5G
(75)
802.11
(5)
802.11ax
(1)
802.11n
(2)
802.16n
(1)
802.20
(3)
802.22
(1)
A-GPS
(3)
Ad-Hoc Networks
(5)
Advertisement
(12)
Africa
(15)
Agilent
(17)
AIPN
(8)
Alcatel-Lucent
(43)
Amazon
(1)
Android
(12)
ANDSF
(3)
Anritsu
(6)
Antennas
(33)
APIs
(4)
Apps
(171)
Apps Adult
(5)
Apps Alarm
(1)
Apps Art
(1)
Apps Banking
(3)
Apps Barcodes
(3)
Apps Books
(2)
Apps Broadcast
(4)
Apps Browsing
(6)
Apps Camera
(13)
Apps Car
(4)
Apps Comics
(1)
Apps Content
(4)
Apps Dating
(3)
Apps Education
(1)
Apps Family
(1)
Apps Financial
(3)
Apps Games
(2)
Apps Healthcare
(13)
Apps Keeping Fit
(2)
Apps Location
(8)
Apps Love Detector
(1)
Apps M-Commerce
(3)
Apps Messaging
(2)
Apps Military
(1)
Apps MMS
(4)
Apps Mobile Payments
(3)
Apps Music
(2)
Apps News
(1)
Apps Plane
(1)
Apps Recognition
(1)
Apps Ringtones
(1)
Apps Scanners
(1)
Apps Search
(6)
Apps Security
(9)
Apps SMS
(34)
Apps SocNet
(5)
Apps Speech Recognition
(2)
Apps Speech Translation
(2)
Apps USSD
(1)
Apps Video Calling
(3)
Apps Video Sharing
(3)
Apps Video Streaming
(4)
Apps Voicemail
(1)
Apps Wallet
(2)
Apps Wireless Memory
(1)
AR / VR
(10)
Asia
(1)
Asus
(1)
AT&T
(7)
Awards and Prizes
(7)
Backhaul
(28)
Base Station
(1)
Battery
(15)
Big Data
(4)
Billing
(10)
Blackberry
(9)
Bluetooth
(20)
Books
(6)
Broadband
(55)
Broadcom
(1)
Browsers
(4)
BT / EE
(15)
Buildings and Materials
(3)
C-RAN
(9)
Cambridge Wireless
(63)
CAMEL
(1)
Camera
(16)
Canada
(1)
Capex and Opex
(1)
Carrier Aggregation
(30)
Case Studies
(10)
CBS
(1)
CDMA2000
(1)
CET
(1)
China
(30)
China Mobile
(19)
China Telecom
(2)
Cisco
(9)
Cloud Computing
(4)
CMAS
(2)
CMMB
(3)
Codecs
(10)
Cognitive Computing
(1)
Cognitive radio
(10)
CoMP
(8)
Concept Mobile
(27)
Conferences and Events
(78)
Connected World
(21)
Converged Devices
(2)
CPC
(2)
CSFB
(10)
CSN
(2)
CTIA08
(1)
D2D
(10)
DAS
(5)
Data Offload
(11)
Data Speeds
(6)
Data Traffic Management
(31)
Deployment
(21)
Deutsche Telekom
(8)
Diamater
(1)
Diameter
(10)
Diversity
(1)
DMB
(1)
DTTB
(1)
DVB-H
(6)
eCall
(4)
EDGE
(4)
Edge and Fog Computing
(2)
eHRPD
(1)
Emergency
(26)
ENUM
(3)
Environment and Green Issues
(17)
EPS
(27)
Ericsson
(53)
ETSI
(16)
ETWS
(5)
Europe
(10)
Facebook
(10)
Fast Dormancy
(2)
Femtocell Applications
(12)
Femtocells
(152)
Fibre Optics
(7)
Firefox OS
(2)
FlashLinq
(4)
FMC
(10)
FOKUS FUSECO Forum
(9)
FOMA
(1)
Forecast
(9)
Forum Oxford
(2)
France
(2)
Future Networks
(16)
Future Technologies
(87)
GCF
(5)
GELTE
(3)
General
(33)
GNSS
(1)
Google
(34)
GPRS
(8)
GPS
(9)
GRX
(4)
GSM
(21)
GSMA
(15)
Handovers
(19)
Health
(9)
HetNets
(25)
High Frequency Technologies
(1)
History
(4)
Hong Kong
(1)
HSDPA
(18)
HSDPA Mobile
(2)
HSPA
(43)
HSPA Technical
(16)
HSPA+
(51)
HSS
(1)
HSUPA
(8)
HTC
(7)
HTML5
(1)
Huawei
(37)
HWN
(1)
iBurst
(2)
ICIC
(4)
IDC
(2)
IEEE
(10)
IET
(5)
IFOM
(4)
IMS
(57)
IMS Services
(9)
IMT-2020
(4)
IMT-Advanced
(16)
India
(28)
Inflight Communication
(2)
Infrastructure Vendor
(11)
Interdigital
(12)
Interference Avoidance
(4)
Interference Management
(9)
Internet of Things
(42)
iPhone
(30)
IPR
(9)
IPTV
(2)
IPv6
(8)
IPX
(7)
IPXS
(1)
ISR
(1)
ITU
(5)
IWLAN
(2)
Japan
(36)
KDDI
(1)
Kenya
(1)
Kids Mobile
(3)
KPI
(2)
KT
(5)
Laptops
(5)
Latin America
(2)
LBS
(13)
LCS
(4)
LED-Fi
(2)
LG
(14)
LGU+
(1)
Licensing
(4)
LIPA
(5)
LoRa
(5)
LSTI
(3)
LTE
(461)
LTE & 5G World Series
(160)
LTE Technical
(189)
LTE Voice and SMS Issues
(47)
LTE-Advanced
(96)
LTE-Advanced Pro
(6)
Luxury Mobile
(2)
m-Health
(4)
M2M
(56)
Market Analysis
(25)
Marketing
(4)
MBB
(40)
MBWA
(1)
MCN
(2)
MDT
(3)
MDTV
(1)
MediaFLO
(5)
Memory
(1)
MEMS
(1)
Mesh Technology
(4)
Metrocell
(6)
Microsoft
(5)
MIMO
(29)
Mindspeed
(6)
MMTel
(1)
Mobile Cloud
(5)
Mobile Data
(40)
Mobile Humour
(47)
Mobile Phones and Devices
(202)
Mobile TV
(45)
Mobile World Congress
(31)
Mobsessed
(1)
Motorola
(16)
MSF
(3)
MSR
(1)
MVNO
(2)
NEC
(15)
Netherlands
(1)
Network Architecture
(73)
Network Optimisation
(17)
Network Sharing
(8)
NFC
(8)
NG-1
(1)
NGMN
(8)
NGN
(5)
Nigeria
(1)
Nokia
(28)
Nokia Networks
(24)
Nortel
(6)
NTT DoCoMo
(58)
O2
(6)
OFDM
(11)
OMA
(3)
Operators
(58)
Orange
(13)
OS
(12)
OSA
(2)
OTT
(13)
P2P
(3)
Parallel Wireless
(2)
PCC
(1)
PCRF
(6)
PDN Connections
(1)
Picocells
(8)
PPAC
(1)
Predictions
(6)
Pricing
(6)
Projectors
(3)
ProSe
(10)
Public Safety Comm
(13)
Push Services
(3)
PWS
(3)
QoE
(2)
QoS
(23)
Quad-play
(1)
Qualcomm
(68)
Quantum Technology
(2)
Quintel
(1)
Railway Communications
(3)
RCS
(2)
Receivers
(2)
Regulations
(1)
Relays
(6)
Release 10
(69)
Release 11
(59)
Release 12
(52)
Release 13
(26)
Release 14
(6)
Release 15
(5)
Release 16
(1)
Release 6
(7)
Release 7
(24)
Release 8
(67)
Release 9
(51)
Religion
(2)
Revenues
(7)
Road Safety
(2)
Roaming
(19)
Robotics and Automation
(1)
ROHC
(3)
Rohde and Schwarz
(19)
Rollouts
(36)
Rural Communications
(4)
SAMOG
(1)
Samsung
(37)
Satellite Communications
(18)
SC-FDMA
(5)
SCaaS
(3)
Screen and Display
(5)
SDN / NFV
(11)
SDR
(4)
SDWN
(1)
Security
(47)
Short Range Wireless
(7)
Sigfox
(4)
Signalling
(53)
SIM
(22)
Simulators
(10)
SIP
(3)
SIPTO
(5)
SKT
(6)
Small Cells
(60)
Small Cells Global Congress
(7)
Small Cells World Summit
(19)
Smart Grids
(6)
Smart Home and Cities
(4)
Smartphones
(19)
Smartwatches
(1)
SmartWear
(3)
Softbank
(5)
SON
(41)
Sony Ericsson
(10)
South Korea
(15)
Spectrum
(109)
Sprint
(8)
SRVCC
(7)
SS7
(6)
SSAC
(2)
Standards
(14)
Stats
(165)
Symbian
(1)
Synchronization
(1)
T-Mobile USA
(3)
Taiwan
(1)
Tariff
(1)
TCP/IP
(26)
TD-LTE
(28)
TD-SCDMA
(13)
Tech Laws
(1)
Tech Quotes
(1)
Telefonica
(16)
Testing
(30)
TETRA
(6)
Timing and Phase
(4)
Training
(8)
Trends
(16)
Triple-play
(2)
Trivergence
(1)
TTCN
(3)
Tutorials
(1)
Twitter Discussion
(12)
Ubiquisys
(17)
UICC
(13)
UK
(26)
UMA
(8)
UMB
(7)
UMPC
(2)
UMTS
(34)
Underwater Wireless
(1)
Unlicensed LTE
(1)
UPCON
(2)
USA
(31)
Use Cases
(2)
User Data Convergence
(1)
User Interface
(2)
USSD
(2)
UWB
(9)
V2X
(4)
VCC
(2)
Verizon
(5)
Videos
(141)
Vodafone
(26)
Voice
(1)
VoIP
(15)
VoLGA
(8)
VoLTE
(35)
VoWiFi
(4)
WebRTC
(4)
White Papers and Reports
(72)
Whitespaces
(5)
Wi-SUN
(1)
WiFi
(66)
WiMAX
(65)
WiMAX Technical
(4)
Windows Mobile
(2)
WiTricity
(3)
WPAN
(2)
WUSB
(2)
XGP
(2)
ZigBee
(4)
ZTE
(11)
Technorati Widget
Google Analytics
No comments:
Post a Comment