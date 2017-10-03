3GPP Sidelink and its proposed extensions

earlier post I discussed briefly about the sidelink: V2V communications are based on D2D communications defined as part of ProSe services in Release 12 and Release 13 of the specification. As part of ProSe services, a new D2D interface (designated as PC5, also known as sidelink at the physical layer) was introduced and now as part of the V2V WI it has been enhanced for vehicular use cases, specifically addressing high speed (up to 250Kph) and high density (thousands of nodes).
Before going further, lets just quickly recap the different V2x abbreviations:
- V2X = Vehicle-to-Everything
- V2V = Vehicle-to-Vehicle
- V2I = Vehicle-to-Infrastructure
- V2P = Vehicle-to-Pedestrian
- V2H = Vehicle-to-Home
- eV2X = enhanced Vehicle-to-Everything
I came across this interesting presentation from ITRI that provides lot more details on sidelink and its proposed extension to other topics including eV2X and FeD2D (Further enhanced Device-to-Device).
There are quite a few references in the document that provides more details on sidelink and its operation and extension to other devices like wearables.
There are also details on synchronization and eV2X services.
There is also a very nice D2D overview presentation by Orange that I am embedding below (download from slideshare)
