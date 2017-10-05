5G Architecture Options for Deployments?

Deutsche Telekom's presentation & 3G4G video). So I have been wondering what options will be deployed in real networks and when.
Last year AT&T had proposed the following 4 approaches as in the picture above. Recall that Option 1 is the current LTE radio connected to EPC.
If you are an operator, vendor, analyst, researcher, or anyone with an opinion, what options do you prefer?
Last year AT&T had proposed the following 4 approaches as in the picture above. Recall that Option 1 is the current LTE radio connected to EPC.
If you are an operator, vendor, analyst, researcher, or anyone with an opinion, what options do you prefer?
2 comments:
Sorry for possibly a dump question, but What exactly is 5G NR?
We know there will be multiple frequencies, so it isn't like 4G where it is mostly bound to the traditional sub Ghz and 2.6Ghz, but with mmWave, 3.5Ghz, 5Ghz etc.
But NR talks about OFDM, which is already being used in LTE. So what is New in 5G OFDM? Likely something new in the mmWave, but how about existing frequency?
I see lots of mention of TDD in 5G presentation, are we still going to be kept with two 5G system like 4G, where one camp is TDD the other is FDD?
Another question unrelated to 5G, about Small Cell. From a high level overview, how is Small Cell ( may be with LAA ) different from a WiFi Router ( In Size, in Power usage, etc ) with 4G uplink as enchor point? If they are similar, why aren't widely deployed?
>>5G NR
Good question. I will do a post (or maybe a video)
>>how is Small Cell ( may be with LAA ) different from a WiFi Router ( In Size, in Power usage, etc ) with 4G uplink as enchor point? If they are similar, why aren't widely deployed?
Good question. I have a few pointers in my Small Cells Blog but I will add it to the video I am planning to create on this topic, soon. Youtube channel here.
Post a Comment