5G Research Presentation on URLLC

Dr.Mehdi Bennis from Centre for Wireless Communications, University of Oulu, Finland recently did a keynote at The International Conference on Wireless Networks and Mobile Communications (WINCOM'17), November 01-04, 2017, Rabat, Morocco. He has shared his presentation with us. Its embedded below and available to download from Slideshare.
Picture Source: Ericsson
For those who may not be aware, there are 3 main use cases defined for 5G. As shown in the picture above, they are enhanced Mobile BroadBand (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) and massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC). You can read the requirements here.
Next week I am attending URLLC 2017, looking forward to some more discussions on this topic
Last week NTT DOCOMO Conducted World's First Successful Outdoor Trial of 5G Technologies for Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications
"A combination of several key technologies underpinned the success of the trial, in which the high reliability and low latency requirements of URLLC were achieved in a wide-area testing environment. The first is technology to always retransmit radio signals irrespective of the terminal's radio conditions, ensuring high reliability of transmissions. Antenna diversity technology was also used to ensure the high-quality reception of signals. Finally, a new radio frame structure incorporating extremely short transmission time slots was employed to reduce over-the-air latency."
