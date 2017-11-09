Thursday, 9 November 2017

Quick tutorial on Mobile Network Sharing Options


Here is a quick tutorial on mobile network sharing approaches, looking at site/mast sharing, MORAN, MOCN and GWCN. Slides with video embedded below. If for some reason you prefer direct link to video, its here.



See also:



Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 09:48
Labels: , , , , , ,
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 