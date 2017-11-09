skip to main
The 3G4G Blog
Latest news and information on 3G, 4G, 5G wireless and technologies in general.
Thursday, 9 November 2017
Quick tutorial on Mobile Network Sharing Options
Here is a quick tutorial on mobile network sharing approaches, looking at site/mast sharing, MORAN, MOCN and GWCN. Slides with video embedded below. If for some reason you prefer direct link to video, its
here
.
Mobile Network Sharing
from
3G4G
Network Sharing is becoming more relevant with 5G
