Friday, 8 December 2017

Connectivity on Planes


I recently made a video explaining how connectivity works on planes and how its about to change. The slides are embedded below and they contain the video. If you prefer, direct link to video is this.



Related posts:

Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 08:05
Labels: , , ,
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 