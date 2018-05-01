MAMS (Multi Access Management Services) at MEC integrating LTE and Wi-Fi networks

I heard about MAMS for the first time at a Small Cell Forum event in Mumbai, slides are here for this particular presentation from Nokia.
As you can see from the slide above, MAMS can optimise inter-working of different access domains, particularly at the Edge. A recent presentation from Nokia (here) on this topic provides much more detailed insight.
From the presentation:
• MAMS (Multi Access Management Services) is a framework for
- Integrating different access network domains based on user plane (e.g. IP layer) interworking,
- with ability to select access and core network paths independently
- and user plane treatment based on traffic types
- that can dynamically adapt to changing network conditions
- based on negotiation between client and network
• The technical content is available as the following drafts*
- Multi Access Management Services (MAMS) Framework – https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/draft-kanugovi-intarea-mams-framework/
- MAMS JSON definitions of Control Plane Messages: https://www.ietf.org/id/draft-agarwal-intarea-mams-protocol-json-00.txt
- MAMS User Plane Specification: https://tools.ietf.org/html/draft-zhu-intarea-mams-user-protocol-02
*Currently under review, Co-authors: Nokia, Intel, Broadcom, Huawei, AT&T, KT,
The slides provide much more details, including the different use cases (pic below) for integrating LTE and Wi-Fi at the Edge.
Here are the references for anyone wishing to look at this in more detail:
