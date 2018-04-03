Some interesting April Fools' Day 2018 Technology Jokes

This year April Fools' Day wasn't as fun as the last one. Couple of reasons being that it was on a Sunday and it coincided with Easter Sunday. Here are some of the jokes that I found interesting.
Sprint's Magic Ball:
magicball (based on their highly successful Magic Box) advert was really good. Here is the video:
Good to see that they managed to squeeze in references to 5G and small cells
Official site: http://newsroom.sprint.com/sprint-magic-ball.htm
T-Mobile Sidekicks Re-booted:
T-Mobile USA has consistently come up with the best tech pranks. Last year they had the OneSie with Human HotSpot and BingeOnUp the year before. This year the re-booted sidekicks was the joke of the day. The video is embedded below. As the description says, T-Mobile’s Sidekick gets a remake! Inspired by the past but stepping boldly into the future, it has revolutionary AI, headphones that double as chargers, personalized GPS guidance by John Legere, and more!
Official site: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/sidekicks
The Chegg Osmosis Pillow:
"A top-secret team of Chegg engineers from Zurich spent two years developing a new patent-pending revolutionary proprietary method of making memory foam using special blends of matcha and lavender. Thanks to their discoveries, Chegg’s memory foam actually improves your memory. Got a final exam tomorrow? Sleep on it. Got a lab report due? Sleep on it. Need to outline your entire thesis? Sleep on it."
Official Website: https://www.chegg.com/play/memory-foam-pillow/
Pindrop TonguePrinting:
"Tongueprinting technology analyzes thousands of tiny bumps called papillae, as well as factors such as shape, size, and temperature to accurately identify yourself by licking your phone. This technology will be the mouthpiece of Pindrop’s latest authentication and anti-fraud solutions." Video:
Official website: https://www.pindrop.com/resources/video/video/tongueprinting/
Roku Happy Streaming Socks: "Do messy snack hands keep you from using your Roku remote? Meet the new Roku Happy Streaming Socks with built-in motion sensors, plus toe-toasting and anti-loss technology."
Official Website: https://blog.roku.com/roku-happy-streaming-socks
The other jokes were, well, not very funny but here are some worth mentioning...
Virgin Voyages Wa-Fi: "Here at Virgin Voyages we are excited to be bringing underwater WiFi, or as we call it “Wa-Fi” service, to all Virgin Voyages ships." Website: https://www.virginvoyages.com/wa-fi.html
Logitech BS Detection Software: "Today, I’m proud to announce that we are taking video calls to a whole new level with the introduction of Logitech Business Speak (BS) Detection software. Logitech BS Detection revolutionizes our meeting capabilities with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) that flags the…well…BS in business communications. "
Josh Ultra by Josh.Ai: https://www.cepro.com/article/josh.ai_josh_ultra_premium_voice_control
Jabra Sneakers: https://www.jabra.com/jabra-sneakers
Genetic Select by Lexus: Introducing Genetic Select by Lexus in partnership with 23andMe. The world’s first service that uses human genetics to match you with the car of your genes. http://www.lexus.com/geneticselect/
Google Maps is adding a Where’s Waldo? mini-game for the next week: Link.
Google Japan's Gboard: https://japan.googleblog.com/2018/04/tegaki.html
Google Cloud Hummus API - Find your Hummus!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_5X6N6DHyk
Tech21 Flexichoc case: https://twitter.com/Tech21Official/status/979392283106824192
Audi Downsizing Assistant: https://twitter.com/AudiOfficial/status/979991696657203201
Lego VacuSort: https://twitter.com/LEGO_Group/status/980369210789507072
Did I miss any good ones?
