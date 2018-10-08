Wi-Fi gets new name

Wi-Fi Alliance has announced that the next generation WiFi technology, 802.11ax, will be known as Wi-Fi 6. This is to probably make it simpler, similar to mobile technology generations. Everyone knows 3G and 4G but how many people know UMTS or LTE. Similarly they are hoping that people will be aware of Wi-Fi 4, 5 & 6. They haven't bothered to name anything below Wi-Fi 4.
Looking at this picture from R&S above, you can see that according to Wi-Fi Alliance naming convention:
Wi-Fi 1: 802.11a (1999)
Wi-Fi 2: 802.11b (1999)
Wi-Fi 3: 802.11g (2003)
Wi-Fi 4: 802.11n (2009)
Wi-Fi 5: 802.11ac (2014)
Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax (2019)
Anyway, I am not going in any technical details in this post but look for the really good links on this topic below.
To learn more about the naming of next-gen Wi-Fi, check this link.
