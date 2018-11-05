Monday, 19 November 2018

5G NR Radio Protocols Overview


3GPP held a workshop on 5G NR submission towards IMT-2020 last week. You can access all the agenda, documents, etc. on the 3GPP website here. You can also get a combined version of all presentations from the 3G4G website here. I also wrote a slightly detailed article on this workshop on 3G4G website here.

The following is nice overview of the 5G Radio Interface protocol as defined by 3GPP in NR Rel.15 by Sudeep Palat, Intel. The document was submitted to the 3GPP workshop on ITU submission in Brussels on Oct 24, 2018.



The presentation discusses NR radio interface architecture and protocols for control and user plane; covering RRC, SDAP, PDCP, RLC and MAC, focussing on differences and performance benefits compared to LTE.  RRC states and state transitions with reduced transition delays are also discussed.

Related Posts:

Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 07:58
Labels: ,
Reactions: 

1 comment:

Faisal said...

Very useful, many thanks for sharing.

19 November 2018 at 19:53

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 