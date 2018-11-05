Here is a video we did a few weeks back to clear the misconceptions about 5G. The list above summarizes the topics covered.
The video is nearly 29 minutes long. If you prefer a shorter version or are bored of hearing me 😜 then a summary version (just over 3 minutes) is in 3G4G tweet below.
Based on the comments received, here is our shorter version of "5G: Top 10 Misconceptions" video #UK5G #HWMBBFhttps://t.co/7lxE3ekDPM— 3G4G (@3g4gUK) November 21, 2018
The slides can be downloaded from our Slideshare channel as always.
As always, we love your feedback, even when you strongly disagree.
Other interesting recent posts on 5G:
- 5G NR Radio Protocols Overview
- Overview 3GPP 5G NR Physical Layer
- 5G Development and Progress in Singapore
- 5G Network Architecture Options (Updated)
- Automated 4G / 5G HetNet Design
- Optus launching commercial 5G Fixed Wireless Access services in January 2019
- Benefits and Challenges of Applying Device-Level AI to 5G networks
- 5G New Radio Standards and other Presentations
- Base Station Antenna Considerations for 5G
- End-to-end Network Slicing in 5G
- ITU 'Network 2030': Initiative to support Emerging Technologies and Innovation looking beyond 5G advances
No comments:
Post a Comment