5G Slicing Templates

We looked at slicing not long back in this post here, shared by ITU, from Huawei. The other day I read a discussion on how do you define slicing. Here is my definition:
Network slicing allows sharing of the physical network infrastructure resources into independent virtual networks thereby giving an illusion of multiple logically seperate end-to-end networks, each bound by their own SLAs, service quality and peformance guarantees to meet the desired set of requirements. While it is being officially defined for 5G, there is no reason that a proprietary implementation for earlier generations (2G, 3G or 4G) or Wi-Fi cannot be created.
The picture above from a China Mobile presentation, explain the slice creation process nicely:
For each specific requirement, a slicing template is generated that is translated to an actual slice. Let's look at some examples:
Let's take an example of Power Grid. The picture below shows the scenario, requirement and the network slicing template.
More resources on Network Slicing:
- Industry customers order network slices from operators and provide the network requirements, including network slice type, capacity, performance, and related coverage. Operators generate network slices according to their needs. Provide the network service requirement as General Service Template (GST).
- Transfer GST to NST (Network Slice Template)
- Trigger Network Instantiation Process
- Allocate the necessary resources and create the slice.
- Expose slice management information. Industry customers obtain management information of ordered slices through open interfaces (such as number of access users, etc.).
- The 3G4G Blog: End-to-end Network Slicing in 5G
- GSMA: Presentations and recording from the 5G Network Slicing Summit at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018.
- Dr Wei Chen, ITU-T Q21/13 Rapporteur, China Mobile, China: “China Mobile 5G network slicing exploration”
- 5G Network Slicing in 5GTANGO
- GSMA: Network Slicing - Use Case Requirements, April 2018
- Management of Network Slicing in 5G Radio Access Networks: Functional Framework and Information Models
