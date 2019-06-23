Finland: A country with only Unlimited Data Plans

I was listening to Elisa couple of weeks back, at 5G World Summit. One of the things that surprised me was that Elisa offered unlimited data plans but the price varied based on the maximum speeds possible. The same approach was going to continue with 5G. When 5G data speeds would improve, new packages will be added with the improved speeds.
"There's no revenue upside with unlimited mobile data", say operators with bucket plans. Funny then that the all-unlimited Finnish MNOs @ElisaOyj @teliafinland @DNA_fi all had increasing ARPU in 2018 - in contrast to almost all mature market operators solely offering buckets.— tefficient 🚥 (@tefficient) March 4, 2019
Tefficient has pointed out multiple times that even though all operators in Finland offer unlimited data plans, their ARPU has increased in 2018. This is in contrast to the other mature markets, even though they may not be offering unlimited data plans.
"Finnish operators that executed ‘unlimited everything’ strategies were the undisputed champions of the 4G era" #Rewheel https://t.co/APZXMXj7EH— Pal Zarandy (@PZarandy) May 23, 2019
Same thing was pointed out by Rewheel research that highlighted in their May 2019 report that, "Finnish operators that executed ‘unlimited everything’ strategies were the undisputed champions of the 4G era"
A mashable article pointed out that "5G will be crazy fast, but it'll be worthless without unlimited data". This is very true.
When people talk about 8K video over 5G, most of them don't realise that it would consume roughly 7-10 GB data per hour on 8K video.— Zahid Ghadialy (@zahidtg) June 15, 2019
This article from @howtogeek - https://t.co/xSxvaMwKY4 shows some good calculations of up to 4K video pic.twitter.com/anJhNfUMtV
Mobile operators should start thinking about how they can offer unlimited data plans, especially if they keep touting applications that are going to use loads of data. As you can see from the tweet above, a 1 hour 8K video streaming would roughly use between 7 - 10 GB of data.
Let me know your thoughts.
