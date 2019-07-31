Mobile Network Cell Tower Site Construction

I attended an IET Prestige lecture by Phil Sheppard, Director of Strategy & Architecture at 3UK recently. He showed an interesting video on how a site is constructed. I combined some of his slides and video to show here. The video is as follows
2 comments:
Where can I get the full copy of Phil Sheppard's presentation ?
3D Times, Unfortunately the presentation was not shared. All the pictures and video was recorded on the phone. Sorry!
Post a Comment