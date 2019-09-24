When does your 5G NSA Device Show 5G Icon?

After I wrote about the 5G Icon Display back in February, I received lots of other useful and related materials, mostly from 3GPP standards delegates. Based on this updated information, I created a presentation and video called 'The 5G Icon Story'. Only recently did I realize that I didn't add it to the blog. So here it is.
And for people who are impatient and directly want to jump to the main point, it's UpperLayerIndication in SIB 2 as can be seen above.
The slides and video is embedded below.
Related Posts:
- Updated 5G Terminology Presentation (Feb 2019)
- Prof. Andy Sutton: 5G Radio Access Network Architecture Evolution - Jan 2019
- An Introduction to Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)
- 5G and Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC)
2 comments:
Based on my observation with Xioami Mi Mix3 5G and Network Signal Guru, in Romania only E/// radio uses PLMN-InfoList-r15, Huawei not .
In this case, the UE displays 5G when the 5G radio carrier is added. Short
info here: https ://volteromania.blogspot.com/p/sib2.html
Thank you Mihai, you have lots of valuable information on your blog. I think GSMA has added upperLayerIndication-r15 just as a mechanism for showing 5G. Different vendors (network & devices) and operators use it in a way they feel right.
Post a Comment