Monday, 27 July 2020

Key Technology Aspects of 5G Security by Rohde & Schwarz


The 3G4G page contains a lot of useful papers and links to security here but we have also looked at evolution of security from 4G to 5G here. Rohde & Schwarz has a short 8-minute video in which wireless technology manager, Reiner Stuhlfauth, explains the key technology aspects ensuring 5G security. The video is embedded below.



Related Links:
Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 07:35
Labels: , , , , ,
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 