5G Enhanced URLLC (eURLLC)

This ATIS webinar that I blogged about last week covered this topic as well. For example L1/L2 changes have been summarised nicely in this Qualcomm slide above while the slide from Intel speaker below looks at redundant transmission and session continuity.
Here is a short video from the training company Mpirical, explaining the the 5G eURLLC feature:
