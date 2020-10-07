Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Understanding the DAPS Handover


In this video I explain the principles and signaling procedures related to the DAPS handover.

The DAPS handover is a new feature for URLLC services defined by 3GPP in Rel. 16.








Posted by Ralf Kreher at 07:04
Labels: , , , , , , , , , ,
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 