Lawful Intercept in 5G Networks

Our societies have been prospering, much due to huge technological advances over the last 100 years. Unfortunately, criminal activity has in many cases also been able to draw benefits from these advances. Communication technology, such as the Internet and mobile phones, are today “tools-of-the-trade” that are used to plan, execute, and even hide crimes such as fraud, espionage, terrorism, child abuse, to mention just a few. Almost all countries have regulated how law enforcement, in order to prevent or investigate serious crime, can sometimes get access to meta data and communication content of service providers, data which normally is protected as personal/private information. The commonly used term for this is Lawful Interception (LI). For mobile networks LI is, from a technical standpoint, carried out according to ETSI and 3GPP standards. In this talk, the focus will lie on the technical LI architecture for 5G networks. We will also give some background, describing the general, high-level legal aspects of LI, as well as some current and future technical challenges.
The slides are available here.
Related Posts:
- The 3G4G Blog: Key Technology Aspects of 5G Security by Rohde & Schwarz
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G Roaming with SEPP (Security Edge Protection Proxy)
- The 3G4G Blog: Exploiting Possible 5G Vulnerabilities
- The 3G4G Blog: Presentations from ETSI Security Week 2019 (#ETSISecurityWeek)
- The 3G4G Blog: VoLTE Hacking
- The 3G4G Blog: Evolution of Security from 4G to 5G
No comments:
Post a comment