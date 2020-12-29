Top 10 Posts for 2020 and Top 5 Videos

Here are the posts, from most popular to the tenth most popular, in descending order of popularity
1. 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), May 2020
2. EPS Fallback in 5G Standalone Deployments, Feb 2020
3. How MOCN RAN-Sharing Works, Jan 2020
4. Prof. Andy Sutton: Backhauling the 5G Experience, Jan 2020
5. Key Technology Aspects of 5G Security by Rohde & Schwarz, July 2020
6. Positioning Techniques for 5G NR in 3GPP Release-16, Oct 2020
7. 5G Private and Non-Public Network (NPN), March 2020
8. A Look into 5G Virtual/Open RAN - Part 1, March 2020
9. Interfacing HSS and UDM in 5GS with UDICOM (a.k.a NU1 / Nhss), Sep 2020
10. NTT Docomo's Vision on 5G Evolution and 6G, Jan 2020
There was another post, in the top 5 but I have listed it below. It was an announcement about the Free 5G Training site we launched early this year.
Bonus post*: Free 5G Training, Jan 2020
In addition to the above, we have a very popular and active YouTube channel, here are the top 5 videos that we posted in 2020.
1. Advanced: Private Networks & 5G Non-Public Networks
2. Intermediate: Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Introduction
4. Part 6: Standalone and Non-Standalone 5G - 5G for Absolute Beginners
5. Beginners: Industry 4.0 & 5G
