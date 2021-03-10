Everything you need to know about 5G Security

5G & Security are both big topics on this blog as well as on 3G4G website. We reached out to 3GPP 5G security by experts from wenovator, Dr. Anand R. Prasad & Hans Christian Rudolph to help out audience understand the mysteries of 5G security. Embedded below is video and slides from a webinar they recorded for us.
You can ask any security questions you may have on the video on YouTube
5G Security Briefing from 3G4G
The slides could be downloaded from SlideShare.
