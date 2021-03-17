Initiative to Remove Non-inclusive terms from 3GPP Specifications

3GPP just published 2nd issue of 3GPP highlights here. (Issue 1 is here). The contents of the newsletter includes:
- TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS
- A Release 17 update
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in NG-RAN: New Study in RAN3
- 3GPP Multimedia Codecs, Systems and Services
- Is healthcare the next big thing for 5G?
- From IMT-2020 to beyond
- PARTNER FOCUS
- PCSE - Enabling Operational Mobility for European Public Safety Responders
- WBA - One Global Network with OpenRoaming(TM)
- ESOA - Fulfilling the promise of Anytime, from anywhere and on any device & networks (ATAWAD)
- TCCA - Trusted standards mean trusted communications
- GSA - mmWave bands for 5G
- NGMN - Global alignment for the benefit of end users as new focus areas emerge
- 5GAA - Study of Spectrum Needs for Safety Related Intelligent Transportation Systems – Day 1 and Advanced Use Cases
- A LOOK INSIDE
- Ensuring device compliance to standards
- Release 17 timeline agreed
- Initiative to remove non-inclusive terms in specifications
- New Members listing
- The 3GPP group structure
- CALENDAR
- Calendar of 3GPP meetings
- NEWS IN BRIEF
In this post we are looking at the Initiative to remove non-inclusive terms in specifications. Quoting from the newsletter:
3GPP groups have started the process of replacing terminology in our specifications that is non-inclusive. The entire leadership proposed jointly a change request (CR) to the specification drafting rules (TR21.801), following an initiative led by several individual members.
In their joint proposal to the TSG SA#90-e meeting, the leaders wrote: “While there are potentially numerous language issues that could be considered offensive, there are two that are most acknowledged and focused on in the industry and applicable to the 3GPP Specifications. These terminologies are “Master / Slave” and “Whitelist / Blacklist” that are often used in 3GPP and other telecommunications technical documents.”
What next? - Change requests will now follow on any Release 17 reports and specifications that need their content brought in line with this policy.
Further reading:
- SP-201042: Tdoc from the leadership - Inclusive Language in 3GPP Specifications
- SP-201142: Change Request to Specification drafting rules.
- SP-201143: Liaison Statement on: Use of Inclusive Language in 3GPP.
- TR21.801: 3GPP Specification drafting rules
The main page for 3GPP highlights is here.
