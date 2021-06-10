Nokia veterans Harri Holma and Antti Toskala explain 5G Basics

An online conference on 5G is currently going on. 'Backed by 5G: Technology for Impact', is hosted by Start North as a part of the Aalto University Summer Course 5G Hack the Mall.
It is a two-week online conference which gathers the industry experts, entrepreneurs and policymakers together to discuss, present and question how 5G will affect our society, economy and everyday life. We want you to join the change by offering a chance to learn from the best, to start or strengthen your journey to expertise in 5G. With the support of our partners, you have the possibility to listen and get your questions answered by the global 5G leaders from the leading companies, academia, NGOs and public institutions, which all are daily involved with changing the world and enabling change with the latest technology.
Dr. Harri Holma from @nokia held a lecture yesterday on "What is Good to Know about 5G Technology Components". Thank you! If you're also interested, the lecture is to be revisited on our parallel event Backed by 5G's website, https://t.co/UfLsRcfgXy#5G #5GHacktheMall https://t.co/ClYy9gCl88— Start North (@startnorth) June 9, 2021
The current conference features couple of Nokia experts who are well known in the industry for their books on the mobile technologies. Dr. Harri Holma, Fellow, Nokia Bell Labs, spoke on "What is Good to Know About 5G Technology Components". His talk is embedded below:
The second talk is by Dr. Antti Toskala, Fellow, Nokia Bell Labs, on Radio Access (5G Physical Layer). His talk is embedded below
Slides are shared to the 5G Summer School participants. If you are keen to get your hands on the slides, please email: hello@startnorth.com. You can watch all the videos from the event on the Start North YouTube channel here.
