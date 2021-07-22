AT&T Cybersecurity Experts Provide 5G Security Overview

The National Governors Association (NGA) in the USA is the voice of the leaders of 55 states, territories, and commonwealths. On May 24th, the Resource Center for State Cybersecurity featured a panel of experts from AT&T for a conversation on understanding the 5G ecosystem, security risks, supply chain resilience and the challenges and opportunities that exist around deployment.
The talk highlighted top 5G security areas of concern. The top three being:
- Increased attack surface due to massive increase in connectivity
- Greater number & variety of devices accessing the network
- Complexity of extending security policy to new types of non-traditional and IoT devices
Some of the Security Advantages with 5G are highlighted as follows:
- Software Defined Networking/Virtualization
- Stronger 3GPP encryption for over-the-air encryption
- Subscriber Identity Privacy
- Roaming or network-to-network protection
- Network Slicing
The slides of the talk is available here and the video is as follows:
