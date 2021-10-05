5G NR-Unlicensed (NR-U)

I have been talking about unlicensed LTE since 2013. With all the debate around LTE-U and LAA now non-existent, the technology has evolved with every new release. As can be seen from this picture by Ericsson above, 5G NR-U in Release-16 supports:
- License-exempt Downlink (DL)
- License-exempt scheduled Uplink (UL)
- License-exempt autonomous UK
- Standalone license-exempt operation
The Release-16 work item summary details the following deployment scenarios for NR-based access to unlicensed spectrum:
- Scenario A: Carrier aggregation between NR in licensed spectrum (PCell) and NR in shared spectrum (SCell);
- A.1: SCell is not configured with UL (DL only);
- A.2: SCell is configured with UL (DL+UL).
- Scenario B: Dual connectivity between LTE in licensed spectrum and NR in shared spectrum (PSCell);
- Scenario C: NR in shared spectrum (PCell);
- Scenario D: NR cell in shared spectrum and uplink in licensed spectrum;
- Scenario E: Dual connectivity between NR in licensed spectrum (PCell) and NR in shared spectrum (PSCell)
5G New Radio Unlicensed: Challenges and Evaluation, available on arXiv here provides a lot of useful information on different kind of operations within the unlicensed band and the challenges of co-existence with Wi-Fi
Finally, Qualcomm has quite a few resources on this topic. Last year, they hosted a webinar on the topic, "How does unlicensed spectrum with NR-U transform what 5G can do for you?". The slides from that are available here and a video of that is available here. RCR Wireless also has this short article from one of the webinar presenters here.
