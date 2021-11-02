Energy Consumption in Mobile Networks and RAN Power Saving Schemes

We just made a tutorial on this topic looking at where most of the power consumption in the mobile network occurs and some of the ways this power consumption can be reduced.
Nice chart from Huawei presentation (no link) that shows 89% of a network spend is Opex vs 11% Capex. Also, energy costs are roughly 5.5-6 % of the total network opex which translates into many millions, if not billions.#Free5Gtraining #5G #4G #GreenFuture #Green5G #TechForGood pic.twitter.com/9hTqMapjKM— Free 5G Training (@5Gtraining) August 13, 2020
The chart in the Tweet above (also in the presentation) clearly shows that the energy costs for operators run in many millions. Small power saving schemes can still have a big impact on the total energy reduction, thereby saving huge amounts of energy and costs.
ZTE Communications Magazine back in March discussed Energy Consumption Challenges and Prospects on B5G Communication Systems - https://t.co/vfAynT4eGZ#Free5Gtraining #ZTE #5G #5GNR #NGRAN #5GRAN #5GNetwork #5GTechnology #EnergyEfficiency #GreenEnergy #SON #AIML #5GSignaling pic.twitter.com/kLgdPuko6I— Free 5G Training (@5Gtraining) October 31, 2021
The March issue of ZTE Communications Magazine contains some good articles looking at how to tackle the energy challenges in the network going forward. This recent article by Ericsson is also a good source of information on this topic.
Anyway, the slides and the video of the tutorial is embedded below:
