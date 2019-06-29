Presentations from ETSI Security Week 2019 (#ETSISecurityWeek)

ETSI held their annual Security Week Seminar 17-21 June at their HQ in Sophia Antipolis, France. All the presentations are available here. Here are some I think the audience of this blog will like:
- ETSI Explainer: Overview of Quantum-Safe VPN Techniques
- ETSI Explainer: OneM2M security and Access Control (Rel.3)
- Toward a Safe Quantum Future - Michele Mosca, University of Waterloo
- Cybersecurity Challenges to Europe: Research, Policy and Standardization Effort - Fabio Di Franco, ETSI Cyber Security Landscape
- GSMA: Mobile Telecommunications Security Threat Landscape
- Hacked by Crypto - Bret Jordan, Symantec (Some good details regarding TLS, DNS, ESNI, QUIC, etc.)
- The Automotive Cyber-Threat: What the Future Will Bring Us? - Alain Baritault, iotaBEAM
- What is the Cyber Territory of a Country? - Silke Holtmanns, Nokia Bell Labs
- EU Cybersecurity Act - Martin Schaffer, SGS
- The Impact of ePrivacy Regulation to Cyber-Intelligence: Options to Consider - Ilias Chantzos, Symantec
- Applying AI to Protect 5G Control Traffic - Antonio Pastor, Telefonica I+D
- Applying AI to Detect and Hunt Advanced Attackers - Matt Walmsley, Vectra
- “Real World Adoption of AI in the Field” - Patrick Donegan, HardenStance
- 5G Providing the Secure Platform for Digitalization of Enterprises and Society - Mats Nilsson, Ericsson
- 3GPP 5G Security Vendor’s View - Marcus Wong, Futurewei Technologies (Huawei)
- 5G Security Challenges for Verticals - a Standards View - Ali Rezaki & Anja Jerichow, Nokia Bell Labs
- 5G and other stories: evolving security in an evolving world
- Challenges in Securing the IoT in a Post-Quantum World - Louis Parks, SecureRF
- SIMs, eSIMs and Secure Elements - Remy Cricco, SIMalliance
- Integrated SIMs: The next after Embedded SIM - Dr. Stephan Spitz, IAR Systems
- Deception for Continued Technical Assurance, Alex Tarter, Thales
New abbreviation for private 5G networks - Non-Public Network (NPN) and security benefits to connected industries and automation cc @3g4gUK #EtsiSecurityWeek pic.twitter.com/Zias9e4XQ6— Ravishankar Borgaonk (@raviborgaonkar) June 20, 2019
Looks like all presentations were not shared but the ones shared have lots of useful information.
