3GPP Release-16, Release-17 & Beyond...

6G Summit featured quite a few talks from people looking at evolution beyond Release-16. The future releases will still be 5G, maybe become 5.5G, like 3GPP Release-13 which was known as LTE-Advanced Pro officially was unofficially known as 4.5G.
Back at the 6G Summit in Finland, Dr. Peiying Zhu from Huawei looked at the topics being discussed for Release-17 and beyond.
Thanks to Mika Klemettinen for sharing the pictures on Twitter, as the presentation was not shared.
3GPP is working towards defining Release-16. TS 21.916 - Release description; Release 16 is still not yet available on the 3GPP reflector. Once that is available, we will know for sure about all the Rel-16 changes. Release-17 is long way away. Having said that, there is no shortage of discussions as some of these Rel-17 features were discussed in the recent RAN Plenary.
IEEE 5G Summit in San Diego recently. Quite a few interesting features in all the pictures above that we will no doubt look at in the future posts.
3GPP also shared a presentation recently (embedded below), looking at not only Release-15 & 16 but also looking at focus areas for Release-17
Related Posts and Articles:
Back at the 6G Summit in Finland, Dr. Peiying Zhu from Huawei looked at the topics being discussed for Release-17 and beyond.
Thanks to Mika Klemettinen for sharing the pictures on Twitter, as the presentation was not shared.
3GPP is working towards defining Release-16. TS 21.916 - Release description; Release 16 is still not yet available on the 3GPP reflector. Once that is available, we will know for sure about all the Rel-16 changes. Release-17 is long way away. Having said that, there is no shortage of discussions as some of these Rel-17 features were discussed in the recent RAN Plenary.
IEEE 5G Summit in San Diego recently. Quite a few interesting features in all the pictures above that we will no doubt look at in the future posts.
3GPP also shared a presentation recently (embedded below), looking at not only Release-15 & 16 but also looking at focus areas for Release-17
Related Posts and Articles:
- The 3G4G Blog - Ultra Reliability: 5x9s (99.999%) in 3GPP Release-15 vs 6x9s (99.9999%) in 3GPP Release-16
- The 3G4G Blog - Update from 3GPP on LTE & 5G Mission Critical Communications
- 3GPP - Release 16
- Light Reading - 5G Standards Group Struggles to Balance Tech With Politics
- Eiko Seidel - 5G Mission Critical Networks (Proximity Services in Rel.17)
- The 3G4G Blog - Slides and Videos from the 1st 6G Wireless Summit - March 2019
- The 3G4G Blog - Couple of talks by NTT Docomo on 5G and Beyond (pre-6G)
- The 3G4G Blog - China Telecom: An examination of the current industrial trends and an outlook of 6G
No comments:
Post a Comment