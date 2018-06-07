skip to main
The 3G4G Blog
Latest news and information on 3G, 4G, 5G wireless and technologies in general.
Thursday, 7 June 2018
Telefonica and open source
An interesting presentation by Patrick Lopez, VP Networks Innovation, Telefónica at NFV & Zero Touch World Congress 2018 about how and why Telefónica is moving to open source. Slides and video embedded below
Telefonica and open source
from
Patrick Lopez
Open Source
,
Telefonica
