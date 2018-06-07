Thursday, 7 June 2018

Telefonica and open source


An interesting presentation by Patrick Lopez, VP Networks Innovation, Telefónica at NFV & Zero Touch World Congress 2018 about how and why Telefónica is moving to open source. Slides and video embedded below





