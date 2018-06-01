I recently presented my personal vision of an alternative 5G for rural communities on behalf of Parallel Wireless at the IEEE 5G Summit in Glasgow. I believe that the next few years are going to be crucial for MNOs to decide if they want to cover the rural areas or just continue to focus on built-up areas.
In some cases it may not really be worthwhile for example for a smaller operator to build a cellular IoT network as the returns may not be worth the effort and investment.
I should mention that the caveat is that a lot of alternative 5G approach in my presentation depends on at least one of the satellite megaconstellations being successfully deployed and being fully operational. I am assuming a sensible pricing would be in place anyway as the satellite operators cant keep charging whatever they want for ever.
So here is my alternative 5G vision
Slides (and pictures) are available here for anyone interested. For my slides, jump to page 244. Quite a few other good presentations on 5G too.
An article in EE times summarises this IEEE 5G conference quite well. Available here.
Presentations from the IEEE 5G Summit in Glasgow are now available online - https://t.co/rjvjrq2m0o @EEEStrathclyde @5GIEEE #IEEE5G - Here is a bonus 5G Elephant by Rahim Tafazolli from @Surrey5GIC pic.twitter.com/wi2HXtCxEB— 3G4G (@3g4gUK) May 31, 2018
Let me know your thoughts.
