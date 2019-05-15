When will 2G & 3G be switched off now that 5G is here?

I wrote this blog post '2G / 3G Switch Off: A Tale of Two Worlds' back in Oct 2017. Since then I have continued to see the same trend in 2G/3G shutdown announcements. Based on that post and also taking the GSMA Mobile Economy Report into account, we have created a short tutorial on 2G/3G switch off and how the trends are affected by the launch of KaiOS based Smart Feature phones. Presentation and video embedded below. Would love to hear your thoughts.
Related posts:
- Operator Watch Blog: Swisscom launched 5G Fast and 5G Wide
- The 3G4G Blog: 2G / 3G Switch Off: A Tale of Two Worlds
- The 3G4G Blog: Can KaiOS accelerate the transition from 2G / 3G to 4G?
No comments:
Post a Comment