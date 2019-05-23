Presentations on Macro Cells and Millimetre-wave Technology from recent CW (Cambridge Wireless) events

CW (Cambridge Wireless) held a couple of very interesting events from 2 very popular groups.
The first one was on "5G wide area coverage: macro cells – the why and the how". This event looked at the design and optimisation of the macro cell layer and its role within future heterogeneous networks. You can access the presentations for limited time on CW website here.
The presentations available are:
- Macro Cell developments that support LTE evolution and 5G deployments by Colin Bryce, Commscope
- Review of current macro network site types and design by Andy Sutton, British Telecommunications
- Smart rollout to maximise ROI by Mike Page, Radio Design
- Strategic planning: an overview of the role of the macro cell by Iris Barcia, Keima
- How massive MIMO can deliver the promise of new 5G Radio Networks by George Grayland, 5GFutures
The second one was on "Commercialising millimetre-wave technology". The event reviewed the commercial opportunities at millimetre-wave frequencies, what bands are available and what licensing is needed. You can access the presentations on CW website for limited time here.
The presentations available are:
- ‘Measurements, Modelling and Testing Millimetre Wave Communication Systems’ by Mark Beach, University of Bristol (Communication Systems & Networks Research Group)
- The Design of a Plastic Packaged Front-end IC for mmWave 5G by Liam Devlin, Plextek RFI
- Design Considerations for the Realisation of Cost-Effective, High-Performance mmWave PCBs by James Henderson, Plextek
- Millimetre wave wireless for improved wireless connectivity in Transport by Mark Barrett, Blu Wireless Technology
- Unlicensed, unlimited: 60GHz mmWave’ by Paul Morris, CCS
- Millimetre-Wave Circuit Simulation Challenges’ by David Morris, Keysight Technologies
- Use Cases & Enabling 5G NR Technologies by Mark Beach, University of Bristol (Communication Systems & Networks Research Group)
- Whitepaper by Paul Holes, Anritsu
We recently made a video to educate people outside our industry about non-mmWave 5G. It's embedded below.
