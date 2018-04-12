CWHeritage Talk: The history of synchronisation in digital cellular networks

CW (a.k.a. Cambridge Wireless) held a very interesting event titled 'Time for Telecoms' at the Science Museum in London. I managed to record this one talk by Prof. Andy Sutton, who has also kindly shared slides and some other papers that he mentions in his presentation. You can also see the tweets from the event on Twitter.
The video playlist and the presentation is embedded below.
The papers referred to in the presentation/video available as follows:
- Martin Kingston: The need for Synchronisation in Telecommunications
- Charles Curry: Time from the Sky
- Sébastien Jobert & Kenneth Hann: Synchronisation and Time Distribution in Modern Telecommunications Networks
- Tommy Cook & Tim Frost: Stepping up to the Challenge on Tighter Time Accuracy.
- Andy Sutton: The history of synchronisation in digital cellular networks
