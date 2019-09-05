5G Core Architecture Webinar from Apis

Apis Training has a new webinar on 5G Core. It's embedded below. It covers lots of ground from Network Architecture options to Slicing concepts, Virtualization, etc.
For people with only basic understanding of 5G, you may want to first start with the following, before jumping on to this webinar:
