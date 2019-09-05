Saturday, 28 September 2019

5G Core Architecture Webinar from Apis


Apis Training has a new webinar on 5G Core. It's embedded below. It covers lots of ground from Network Architecture options to Slicing concepts, Virtualization, etc.

For people with only basic understanding of 5G, you may want to first start with the following, before jumping on to this webinar:





