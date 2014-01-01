Pages

Wednesday, 1 January 2014

The futuristic concept of 'Smart Batteries'


I did a presentation in the Cambridge Wireless Future technology SIG about what we call 'Smart Batteries'. The presentation is self-explanatory and is embedded below. I would be interested in hearing your thoughts about this idea.




Other links if you want to dig further on batteries:

2 comments:

tooney said...

Hi Zahid,

Very good presentation, really simplistic.

I don't know anything about batteries, but in order to communicate, they would need a protocol, maybe develop a standard for vendors compatibility.

Is there anything on the track ?

Andre.

22 July 2014 at 12:22
Zahid Ghadialy said...

There are a few activities on this front but I dont think any of them is public yet.

22 July 2014 at 14:09

