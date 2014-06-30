4.5G: Integration of LTE and Wi-Fi networks

With LTE-A getting ready to meet the IMT-Advanced requirements and fulfilling the role of promised '4G', we believe the next phase of evolution before 5G will be successful interworking of LTE and Wi-Fi networks.
This whitepaper (embedded below) explores this feature, we call 4.5G, in detail.
We are very thankful to Anritsu for kindly sponsoring this whitepaper. They have their own whitepaper on this topic which is also worth a read, available here.
Let us know what you think about this.
2 comments:
Hi Zahid,
The document copy on slide share is corrupt. Could you kindly look into the same?
Regards,
-Amit
Hi Amit,
I checked it on a clean computer and it seems to be fine. Please try again.
BR,
Zahid
