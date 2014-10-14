'Real' Full Duplex (or No Division Duplex - NDD?)

details.
One of the technologies being proposed for 5G is referred to as Full Duplex. Here, the transmitter and the receiver both transmit and receive at the same frequency. Due to some very clever signal processing, the interference can be cancelled out. An interesting presentation from Kumu networks is embedded below:
One of the technologies being proposed for 5G is referred to as Full Duplex. Here, the transmitter and the receiver both transmit and receive at the same frequency. Due to some very clever signal processing, the interference can be cancelled out. An interesting presentation from Kumu networks is embedded below:
3 comments:
This solution brings back memories of the old analogue fixed subscriber line, with both directions on a single circuit, hybrids, anti-local system, echo canceller, etc…
Looks very interesting for a single link, as you can cancel your own transmissions. However, I am not sure if it can cancel the transmissions from another nearby handset. I must say, in-device IC is a big and interesting subject.
Even you can cancel your own signal, but how can you cancel the noise in your own transmission signal? The Tx SNR is limited to ~35dB. Tx noise compare to Rx signal is huge. Once signal passes through mixer, you can't reproduce noise.
Post a Comment