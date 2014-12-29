The SS7 flaws that allows hackers to snoop on your calls and SMS

- Hackers Can Read Your Texts Thanks to Huge Security Flaw - Gizmodo
- German researchers discover a flaw that could let anyone listen to your cell calls. - Washington Post
- White hats do an NSA, figure out LIVE PHONE TRACKING via protocol vuln - The Register
- 1980s technology can be used to hack any smartphone - Beta News
Here are the slides on SS7 hack from PHDays, http://t.co/VwUwtFVqyc mentions all flaws reveals in 3 #31c3 talks on SS7 security.
— Ravishankar Borgaonk (@raviborgaonkar) December 28, 2014
The presentation is embedded below and can be downloaded from Slideshare:
Added this new information on the 4th Jan 2015
The following is this presentation and video by Tobias Engel from the 31st Chaos Communication Congress
